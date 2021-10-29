Magoffin County Schools receive more than $9M for new Career & Tech Center

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Friday, October 29, Gov. Beshear and other state representatives presented a $4 million check to the Magoffin County Career and Tech Center, which will help to build a new CTE building for Magoffin County High School students.

This grant will be combined with a $5 million donation made to the district by a generous donor.

The new Career and Tech building will be located on the main campus, which will be more convenient for those students to attend their CTE classes.

“When students are able to just walk to class at the Career and Tech Center, enrollment will go up, participation will go up and in turn, everything will just really be taking off for the Career and Tech Center and for the students,” said Vince Minix, Director of the Magoffin County Career & Tech Center.

Magoffin County High School Principal, Brian Conley, said the Magoffin County CTE program is the heart and soul of the workforce in Magoffin County. He adds that he’s happy to see this program expand:

“When you live in a county where it seems that resources are limited for our students, that’s through no ones fault, just the idea that funding is going to be offered to us to create more opportunities for students, all you can be is grateful,” said Conley.

