Letcher Central, Floyd Central win region volleyball titles

2020 KHSAA region volleyball trophy
2020 KHSAA region volleyball trophy(WYMT)
By Camille Gear
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Letcher Central defeated Knott Central 3-1 to win the 14th Region Title. Knott Central ends their season at 21-12. Letcher Central will face St. Henry in the first round of the State Tournament on November 1st at 7 p.m.

In the 15th Region, the Floyd Central Jaguars swept the defending champions, the Paintsville Tigers 3-0. Paintsville ended their season at 32-8. Floyd Central will play Boyd County in the first round of the State Tournament on November 1st at 7 p.m.

