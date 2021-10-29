Letcher Central, Floyd Central win region volleyball titles

(WYMT) - Letcher Central defeated Knott Central 3-1 to win the 14th Region Title. Knott Central ends their season at 21-12. Letcher Central will face St. Henry in the first round of the State Tournament on November 1st at 7 p.m.

In the 15th Region, the Floyd Central Jaguars swept the defending champions, the Paintsville Tigers 3-0. Paintsville ended their season at 32-8. Floyd Central will play Boyd County in the first round of the State Tournament on November 1st at 7 p.m.

