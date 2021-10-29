Kentucky Gov. Beshear presents $10 million grant for Johnson County school project

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday made several stops across eastern Kentucky, including one at Johnson Central High School.

Beshear presented school officials with a $10 million grant for a new career and technology center.

“When you look at our region, most of the good-paying jobs fall into a wide array of technological areas,” said Noel Crum, assistant superintendent and CTE coordinator.

Johnson Central’s career and technology center has been up and running for 15 years, but now they are busting at the seams.

“We have over 27 career pathways for students which is the most of any school in all of eastern Kentucky but we’re trying to offer these programs in a facility that’s aged and doesn’t have the space we needed,” Crum said.

With this grant, along with bond funding, Johnson County Schools will build a new high school on land purchased behind the Walmart in Paintsville. The CTE center will be attached to the new school.

“Not only does it prepare the students to be the very best employees to already have the skills the day they walk in to their place of employment, but it’s also a magnet to bring other businesses and opportunities right here,” Beshear said.

The center will give Johnson Central space to offer programs such as auto and diesel mechanics.

“We want them to feel like they are just as equipped here as someone coming out of a bigger school and a bigger city and a bigger area,” said Monica Daniel, the CTE principal.

Beshear praised the students at Johnson Central, pointing out all their accomplishments.

“They win international competitions, they’ve got a great academic team. But, as you can tell, they are also industrious and they’re creative. They are looking for new ways to learn new skills in their schools and they are embracing them and they are enthusiastic,” he said.

The school is starting on a new project to construct a solar car to race at the Texas Motor Speedway next year, the project led by senior Zoe Castle

“Our engineering program has given me so many chances to just get better at talking to other people my classmates and being a leader in general,” Castle said.

The current high school will become the new middle school, and they will have access to the older technology there.

“We have learned, the earlier you can start that exploration process the quicker you can discover what your talents are and try to develop that process of eliminating and getting down to that career path that’s specifically best for you,” Crum said.

Johnson Central was one of six schools in the state to be awarded $10 million.

The grant was provided through the School Facilities Construction Commission, with $75 million allocated for renovation and construction of CTE centers.

Johnson County was one of 32 districts to apply and was one of six schools to receive the maximum award of $10 million.

