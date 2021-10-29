Advertisement

Jail-Free Friday scheduled in Perry County District Court

Jail Bars
Jail Bars(Storyblocks)
By Jayde Saylor
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County District Judge, Cody Goehring, is teaming up with the County Attorney’s Office and local attorneys to host the first ever “Jail-Free Friday” on November 12, 2021.

Local attorneys will volunteer to help local residents with outstanding bench warrants.

People wanting to participate must call one of the volunteer attorneys on or before November 8th, and the attorney will provide them additional instructions.

All parties will appear virtually, unless given other instructions by their attorney.

Parties who appear virtually on Jail-Free Friday may have their case resolved, their bench warrant and/or FTA recalled, or (if the first two options are not possible) have the bond on their warrant substantially reduced.

All Perry District cases are eligible for consideration, including, but not limited to: child support, unpaid restitution/fines/fees/costs, arrest warrants, and FTA warrants.

Participating attorneys:

  • Attorney Karen Alfano - (606) 434-3588
  • Denise M. Davidson & Associates, PSC - (606) 436-1930
  • John R. Hansen, Attorney at Law - (606) 439-6054
  • Attorneys Heidi Hopfensperger and Kristyn Densmore - (606) 435-0036
  • Kevin W. Johnson, Attorney at Law - (606) 439-2093
  • Attorneys Jeffrey R. Morgan and Jeremy Morgan - (606) 436-4361
  • Attorney Emily Faith Wetmore - (606) 436-6059
  • Wilder Law Firm - (606) 487-8543

