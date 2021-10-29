It’s time to save more lives on World Stroke Day

(WYMT) - October 29th is World Stroke Day. Stroke is the 5th leading cause of death in the U.S.

Did you know that every 40 seconds in the United States, someone has a stroke? 80% of strokes are preventable.

If you think you are experiencing stroke symptoms it’s important to remember the acronym “F-A-S-T”: Facial drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulties, and Time.

Time is critical when having a stroke because it can make the difference in saving your life, which medicine you are allowed to take, or how extreme your side effects will be in the long run.

Sevaro is a data-driven telemedicine service that is pushing the envelope on speed to treat stroke patients and stroke data analytics.

Earlier this year, Sevaro launched their OneCall solution which completely eliminates the need for call centers and empowers Sevaro partner hospitals’ emergency staff to connect with a vascular neurologist within 45 seconds (or less).

They have also released the Sevaro Synapse platform, enabling real-time stroke data capture and analysis for any stroke program.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.