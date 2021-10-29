Governor Andy Beshear announces more than 45 new deaths in latest COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In his daily COVID-19 report, the Governor announced 1,623 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Friday, bringing the case total to 743,156.

455 of the new cases were children 18 and younger. 864 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 273 people remain in the ICU, with 144 on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 5.08%.

The Governor also announced 49 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 9,766.

48 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Russell County leads the state with an incidence rate of 145.1 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.