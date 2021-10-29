Advertisement

Governor Andy Beshear announces more than 45 new deaths in latest COVID-19 update

Image of COVID-19
Image of COVID-19(KWQC)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In his daily COVID-19 report, the Governor announced 1,623 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Friday, bringing the case total to 743,156.

455 of the new cases were children 18 and younger. 864 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 273 people remain in the ICU, with 144 on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 5.08%.

The Governor also announced 49 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 9,766.

48 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Russell County leads the state with an incidence rate of 145.1 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Hazard High School’s homecoming event goes viral after ‘man pageant’ pictures posted online
Several parents have said they are upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard...
‘Totally unacceptable. Inappropriate. Shouldn’t happen’: Gov. Beshear and Lt. Gov. Coleman react to Hazard High School Homecoming event
Rally held in support of Happy Mobelini
Rally held in downtown Hazard to support High School Principal and Mayor, Happy Mobelini
Hazard High School Principal and Hazard Mayor Donald "Happy" Mobelini
Principal involved in viral homecoming photos also named in 2019 lawsuit
Hazard High School Superintendent gives statement to WYMT about viral pictures from homecoming...
Kentucky Department of Education officials comment on Hazard High School investigation

Latest News

Unemployment
Jobless rates fall in 116 of Kentucky’s 120 counties
More Kentucky schools make masks optional
Hazard High School Superintendent gives statement to WYMT about viral pictures from homecoming...
Gov. Andy Beshear gives additional comments on Hazard High School situation at stop in Perry County
(Laurel County Correctional Center/Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
Sheriff: Driver pulled over on suspended/revoked license, number of car-related violations