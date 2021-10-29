Gov. Andy Beshear visits Eastern Kentucky to announce economic developments

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear made stops throughout Eastern Kentucky on Friday.

His first stop was in Hazard to make an announcement about new jobs coming to the state.

Beshear said Molina Healthcare’s Passport Health Plan will bring 25 new jobs to Hazard, Kentucky.

The location in Hazard will be a regional office for the new program.

Molina is a Medicaid organization that manages healthcare benefits of approximately 300,000 people in the state.

The plan president said some of the new jobs at the location will work with the company’s national call center operations. Other jobs will work with members and patients.

“I think it’s just the tip of the iceberg,” said Beshear. “We are seeing more dollars invested in Kentucky and more companies looking to us and looking outside our biggest cities. I think today is just another step forward in an economy that is on fire.”

The Governor also awarded the Perry County Fiscal Court $730,000 to help repair roads.

