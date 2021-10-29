Gov. Andy Beshear gives additional comments on Hazard High School situation at stop in Perry County

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear made remarks on Thursday on the on-going situation at Hazard High School.

WYMT asked the governor if he has heard from schools officials, he told us he has not.

You can see Beshear’s statement below:

“These types of activities shouldn’t occur in our schools, you know, I know the principal and the mayor and he’s a good man, I do think this is a mistake I think it is one we can own, should be owned and fixed and made sure it shouldn’t happen in the future,” he said. “I think there needs to be a dialogue with the kids too, just about you know what can and cannot be appropriate in the world they’re going out to.”

WYMT asked if the local school board should step in.

“I don’t know exactly what has been done yet,” said Beshear. “I do think it would help the discussion if we would know and if everybody would know. Again, we all make mistakes, in life we own them we talk about how we’re going to do better we take responsibility and then we do better.”

The governor elaborated on his call for the results of the investigation to be made public.

“I think results should be,” he said. “People see all the pictures and the rest, they want to have confidence, confidence that the right things are going to be done moving forward and I think the people that are looking at it will make the right decisions and do the right thing moving forward. I think bringing in the public in on that is only a good thing you hear from other people as you do it and you build that trust or rebuild that trust.”

You can read the statement earlier this week from Superintendent Sondra Combs here.

