Business forced to move due to too much success

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It is rare that a business is forced to move because it is too successful, but that is the reality for one Eastern Kentucky business.

Tiffany Scott had to move her business to a new location due to an overwhelming amount of success.

It started out as a simple general store but grew into something bigger.

Originally called General Store at Creek Crossing, the business is now called General Store at Pine Mountain Crossing.

The new location opened this week and has seen large turnouts and a lot of support from the community.

