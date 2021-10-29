Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 – High School Football – Week 10 Recap – Week 11 Preview

We have reached the final week of the regular season for football in the Commonwealth. Here’s a look at how each team in our rankings fared last week as we also look ahead to this week’s tilts.

1. Corbin (9-0)

Last Week: defeated Wayne County 42-0

This Week: at Campbell County

For the second week in a row, Tom Greer’s squad placed a 42-spot on the board. The Redhounds also pitched their third shutout of the season, the most they have had in a season since 2018. Corbin tallied 354 yards on offense. Seth Huff was the focal point on that side of the ball as the senior generated 129 yards and three scores on just seven touches on the ground. Senior Seth Mills racked up 90 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Freshman Kade Elam and junior Cameron Combs both threw for one touchdown each. Junior Dakota Patterson caught two passes for 54 yards and a score while sophomore Carter Stewart had three snags for 53 yards and a touchdown. Junior Troy Faulkner led the team in tackles with 11 while senior Brayden Reynolds also recorded double-digit tackles with ten.

The Redhounds conclude their regular season slate with a date against Campbell County on Friday.

2. Southwestern

Last Week: defeated No. 7 Pulaski County 42-14

This Week: vs. Madison Central

The Warriors have now taken four out of five from the Maroons in the series. Just as they have done all season long, Jason Foley’s squad did it on the ground against Pulaski County as they ran for 293 yards. Senior Giddeon Brainard paced the Warriors in rushing with 98 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. Junior Tanner Wright had 11 rushes for 84 yards. Sophomore Christian Walden and senior Connor Crisp both found the end zone once. Defensively, the Warriors were all over the place as they produced five takeaways and had seven sacks.

Southwestern wraps up their regular season schedule with a clash against Madison Central on Friday. The Warriors came out on top in last year’s high-scoring affair against the Indians, 41-35.

3. Pikeville (7-2)

Last Week: defeated Hazard 17-0

Next Game: vs. Phelps

The Panthers got their revenge on the Bulldogs with a dominant defensive outing. The Panthers shut out their opponent for the second straight game and the third time this season. Pikeville got the job done on offense with a strong rushing game as they ran for 219 yards. Blake Birchfield was fantastic once again as the junior toted the rock 30 times, generating 193 yards and two scores. Senior Aaron Slone led Pikeville in tackles with 11. Defensively, Chris McNamee’s squad was tremendous as they racked up seven tackles for loss and came up with two interceptions.

The Panthers were slated to face an out-of-state squad in the Castlewood Blue Devils out of Virginia to end their regular season on Friday. However, that game has been canceled so Pikeville will now turn their attention to the playoffs. Pikeville’s quest for a sixth State Championship begins against Phelps on Friday, November 5th.

4. Johnson Central (6-1)

Last Week: defeated No. 8 Letcher Central 48-18

This Week: at Belfry

The Golden Eagles have now won five straight against Letcher Central. Johnson Central ran at will against the Cougars as they tallied a season-high in rushing yards with 450. Junior Chase Price had a field day with 162 yards and three scores on 14 carries. Senior Grant Rice had a strong performance as well with 96 yards and two scores on only eight rushes. Senior Matt Crum had 12 touches for 80 yards and a touchdown. Senior Mason Lemaster had a forced fumble that ended up being recovered and ran back for a touchdown by sophomore Ryan Rice. Senior Jacob Cain had a team-high 11 tackles as the Golden Eagles recorded six and half tackles for loss and five sacks.

Johnson Central finishes the regular season against Belfry on Friday. The Golden Eagles have won three in a row against the Pirates including last season’s 35-14 triumph.

5. Bell County (7-2)

Last Week: defeated Estill County 20-14

This Week: vs. Harlan County

After being narrowly defeated by Pulaski County, the Bobcats bounced back with a gut check victory to claim the top spot in the district for the playoffs against the Engineers. Dudley Hilton’s squad was about as balanced as can be against Estill County as they tallied 150 yards through the air to go along with 143 yards on the ground. Dawson Woolum led the way in rushing for the Bobcats as the junior piled up 69 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Senior Cameron Burnett threw for 122 yards and had a rushing touchdown. Sophomore Daniel Thomas threw the only touchdown pass that the Bobcats recorded through the air. Junior George Pace was the recipient of Thomas’ touchdown pass. Freshmen Hayden Dameron and Blake Evans led the team in tackles with 11 apiece. The Bobcats forced one turnover against the Engineers.

The Bobcats finish the regular season with a contest against Harlan County in the Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week on Friday. Bell County has won two in a row and four of the last six in this series including a 32-14 victory against the Black Bears last season.

6. Middlesboro (7-0)

Last Week: defeated Knott Central 38-6

Next Game: Leslie County

The Yellow Jackets kept their undefeated season going with a pummeling of the Patriots. Middlesboro backed up their strong showing on the scoreboard with a solid output of 388 yards on offense. Caleb Bogonko made reservations in the end zone all night long as the senior scored four touchdowns to go along with 124 yards on just seven carries. Caden Grigsby had a productive game with 271 passing yards. The sophomore also threw for one touchdown and ran for another. Sophomore Kameron Wilson caught two passes for 56 yards and had the only touchdown reception for the Yellow Jackets. Larry French’s squad was menacing on defense as they forced three Knott Central turnovers.

Middlesboro’s game for this week against Pineville has already been canceled so they will now look ahead to their opening playoff matchup against Leslie County on Friday, November 5th.

7. Pulaski County (6-4)

Last Week: lost to No. 2 Southwestern 42-14

Next Game: vs. No. 10 North Laurel

The Maroons’ five-game win streak was snapped against the Warriors. The Maroons actually took the first lead of the game on a blocked punt that was returned for a touchdown by senior Ryun Dye. However, it was tough sledding after that as Pulaski County could not get much of anything going, generating just 188 yards on offense. Senior Braden Gipson ran for 69 yards on 11 carries and had the team’s only offensive score. Junior Layton Abbott paced the team in tackles with 12.

John Hines’ ballclub looks to regroup during their bye week as they play host to North Laurel next Friday in the first round of the Class 5A Playoffs.

8. Letcher Central (6-2)

Last Week: lost to No. 4 Johnson Central 48-18

This Week: at Bourbon County

Like Pulaski County, the Cougars came into last Friday’s game having not lost since September but that came to a halt against Johnson Central. Once again, Carson Adams proved his worth to Letcher Central as the junior accounted for all of the team’s touchdowns. The Quarterback produced 170 yards and two scores through the air while rushing for 79 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Junior Jonah Little led the Cougars in receiving yards with 84 on three catches. Senior Nick Haning caught four passes for 55 yards and a touchdown while senior Hayden Brashear had one reception for 27 yards that went for six. Keaton Day paced Letcher Central in tackles as the junior tallied 12. The Cougars forced one turnover against the Golden Eagles.

Letcher Central’s regular season comes to an end with a conflict against David Jones and the Bourbon County Colonels in Paris on Friday. These two schools last met two seasons ago as the Cougars escaped by the skin of their teeth with a 20-19 victory.

9. North Laurel (7-2)

Last Week: defeated Henry County 28-14

This Week: vs. Wayne County

After dropping two straight, the Jaguars have rebounded with wins against Whitley County and Henry County. Quarterback Tucker Warren had one of his best passing games of the season as the sophomore amassed 252 yards and two scores on 21 of 26 through the air. North Laurel ran for 156 yards as a unit as senior Jayce Hacker recorded the team’s only rushing score. Gavin Hurst was fantastic against the

Wildcats as the senior logged ten catches for 148 yards and a touchdown. Hurst also came up big on special teams as he returned a punt for a house call and even had an interception on the defensive side of the ball. Sophomore Austin Johnson generated ten tackles as the Jaguars picked Henry County off four times.

Chris Larkey’s team welcomes Wayne County to town on Friday. The Jaguars will be looking to settle a score as the Cardinals routed North Laurel last season, 43-8.

10. Lawrence County (7-1)

Last Week: defeated Floyd Central 47-7

This Week: at Raceland

The Bulldogs got back in the win column last week as they have now won four in a row against the Jaguars in the series. Last Friday’s contest also marked the fourth time that Alan Short’s squad has scored 40 points or more this season. Lawrence County got it done with their bread and butter on offense which is to pound the rock, amassing 365 rushing yards. Senior Douglas Hall bell-cowed the team in rushing with 149 yards and a touchdown on only nine rushes. Senior Blue Fletcher delivered 113 yards and a team-high four scores on just eight touches. Junior Lawson Baisden got into the end zone once as well. The Bulldogs recovered two fumbles including a scoop and score touchdown by senior Alex Strickland.

Lawrence County rounds out their regular-season slate in Raceland as they make the 45-minute drive north to face the Rams on Friday. Raceland got the upper hand the last time these two teams met two seasons ago with a 50-21 victory.

