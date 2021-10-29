35th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic brackets released

HINDMAN Ky. (WYMT) -The 35th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH will be held from Monday, December 6th through Saturday, December 11th at Knott County Central High School.

Each field includes last year’s champion: Knox Central on the boys side, and North Laurel on the girls side.

Boys bracket for 35th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic (WYMT)

Girls bracket for 35th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic (WYMT)

