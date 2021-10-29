Advertisement

35th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic brackets released

By Camille Gear
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HINDMAN Ky. (WYMT) -The 35th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH will be held from Monday, December 6th through Saturday, December 11th at Knott County Central High School.

Each field includes last year’s champion: Knox Central on the boys side, and North Laurel on the girls side.

Boys bracket for 35th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic
Boys bracket for 35th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic(WYMT)
Girls bracket for 35th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic
Girls bracket for 35th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic(WYMT)

For more information on the teams playing this year, click here.

