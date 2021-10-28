Tyson Foods opening manufacturing operation in the Kentucky Transpark

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tyson Foods, one of the world’s leading protein companies, is expanding its operations into Bowling Green.

The company is expected to build a 400,000 SF facility in the Kentucky Transpark for the production of its Jimmy Dean products and Wright Brand bacon, which is known for its hand-trimmed and thick-cut real wood smoked bacon.

“We are excited to be a part of the Warren County and Kentucky communities that will help us continue to provide the iconic Wright Brand and Jimmy Dean products our consumers and customers desire,” said Noelle O’Mara, Group President, Prepared Foods for Tyson Foods. “As people actively look to add more protein to their diets, Tyson is uniquely positioned as a category leader to meet that growing demand.”

Tyson Foods also produces a wide variety of pork, chicken and beef products for customers worldwide. Tyson Foods’ decision to begin operations in our community marks the largest attraction project in the history of Bowling Green and Warren County with the creation of 450 jobs and a capital investment of $355 million.

“Today, I am proud to announce one of the largest investments in Warren County’s history, and this is a community that has had no shortage of economic success in recent years,” said Governor Beshear. “Tyson Foods has a longstanding presence in the commonwealth, and its leaders’ vision for the future will make the company a great fit for Bowling Green and the surrounding region.”

The total anticipated economic impact of this expansion of Tyson Foods will exceed $2.7 billion over the next decade. Tyson Foods employees will contribute $334,007,284 in household spending over the next 10 years which includes spending $17,702,384 at local restaurants, spending $11,690,254 in property taxes, $27,722,602 on groceries, $54,512,653 on health services, and $4,212,000 on arts and entertainment.

“I’m excited to have Tyson Foods invest in our community and want to thank its leaders and our local and state economic development officials for working together to make this announcement possible,” Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said.

The spending generated by their employees also supports an additional 2,479 jobs in the community. Year to date, the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce has closed 18 economic development projects in South Central Kentucky, totaling $838.1M in capital investment and generating 1,802 new jobs for 2021.

“An investment of this magnitude is a testament to their confidence in our community and we take that very seriously. This decision is further proof that our community has so much to offer businesses—from a diverse and highly trained workforce to a quality of life that is second to none. I’m looking forward to working with Tyson Foods to achieve even more exciting milestones in the future.”

Bowling Green was recently recognized by Livability as a “Top 100 Best Places to Live” in addition to being ranked as the second best city in the United States for manufacturing by Global Trade Magazine.

“Job creation of this magnitude by Tyson Foods is an investment in the future of the people of Bowling Green,” said Mayor Todd Alcott. “Tyson Foods is a highly recognizable symbol in homes across the world, and we are excited to now call them a member of our community. We appreciate Tyson Foods’ investment in our community and the high-quality opportunities they will bring to our citizens.”

Additionally, Site Selection Magazine has awarded the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce the prestigious Mac Conway Award placing it in the top twenty economic development organizations in the United States for performance in 2020.

“TVA and Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation congratulate Tyson Foods on its decision to establish operations and create hundreds of new jobs in Bowling Green. Helping to attract and retain job opportunities and investment to the region is fundamental to TVA’s mission of service and we are proud to partner with the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development and the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce to help further that mission and support companies like Tyson Foods business success in the Valley” said John Bradley, TVA senior vice president of Economic Development.

“Warren RECC is excited to welcome Tyson Foods to the Kentucky Transpark. This project will have a substantial positive impact on our local economy, and we look forward to having them as a member” said Dewayne McDonald President & CEO WRECC.

The company employs more than 3,900 people across Kentucky with an annual payroll of more than $168 million. Tyson Foods paid Kentucky growers and suppliers more than $35 million in its 2020 fiscal year and estimates its total statewide impact to be $425 million. The company has Prepared Foods operations in Claryville and Poultry operations in Albany and Robards.

“It was a pleasure to work with Tyson Foods officials and their consultants during their rigorous evaluation of our community,” said Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ron Bunch, “This commitment to create a multitude of quality jobs through a major investment by Tyson Foods is absolutely amazing. Additionally, I am confident that Tyson will be an exceptional corporate citizen to our wonderful community. We look forward to this diversification of our economy and working with Tyson to grow here well into the future.”

Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company has 139,000 team members.

It will be several months before the company will hire team members, but people who want to work for Tyson Foods are encouraged to frequently check the Tyson Foods Careers website.

