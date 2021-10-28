Advertisement

Two toddlers drown in neighbor’s pool, deputies say

Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.
Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.(Source: Gray News)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Two toddlers drowned in a neighbor’s pool after wandering away from a screened-in patio where they were playing.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the boys’ grandmother called authorities when she noticed they were no longer playing on the patio and couldn’t find them.

Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.

The boys were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is in the preliminary stages.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Hazard High School Superintendent gives statement to WYMT about viral pictures from homecoming event
Hazard High School Principal and Hazard Mayor Donald "Happy" Mobelini
Principal involved in viral homecoming photos also named in 2019 lawsuit
Both lanes of US-23 to be shut down Wednesday morning
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Woman facing additional charges after being found with drugs in jail
Several parents have said they are upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard...
Lt. Governor: Department of Education looking into incident at Hazard High School

Latest News

Roy Chumbley
Pulaski County deputies looking for missing man
Floyd County Schools start to see impacts of school bus driver shortage
Darren Woods, CEO of ExxonMobil, testifies via video conference during a House Committee on...
Exxon CEO denies spreading disinformation on climate change
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
Biden bound for global summits, aims to pass domestic agenda
FILE - This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Biden announces ‘historic’ deal, asks Democrats for votes