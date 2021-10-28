Transylvania University and ARH team up in new partnership for area students

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Students in Appalachia who study health care now have a new way to expand their education.

Transylvania University and Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) announced a new partnership recently that allows students to study at the university and later return home to work for ARH.

The partnership is for prospective and current Transylvania students who are from counties in Eastern Kentucky and West Virginia in the ARH service area interested in working in heath care.

Those students can study pre-med, pre-pharmacy, physical therapy, among others.

“ARH is proud to invest in our future medical professionals by partnering with an educational institution the caliber of Transylvania University,” ARH President and CEO Hollie Phillips said. “We are excited that through this partnership we will be able to offer students from our service areas who are pursuing health care degrees at Transy the opportunity to return home to the areas they are from to make a difference in patients’ lives while enjoying a career with ARH.”

The first cohort of students is set to be notified in February 2022. As part of the deal, students must agree to return to the region after they graduate and work for ARH for a minimum of three years.

President Brien Lewis said, “Transylvania and ARH share a mission to serve the state of Kentucky and the people who live, learn and work here. Transy has a long tradition of educating and preparing people for successful and meaningful careers in health care — approximately 90% of the students we recommend to health profession schools are accepted, compared with a national acceptance rate of about 50%. This partnership is really just an extension of that.”

Students selected may receive up to $15,000 over four years and will have other learning opportunities during their undergraduate.

Applications for the program will be available in the coming weeks at transy.edu/ARH.

