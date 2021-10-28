Advertisement

Team provides mental health support for service members

There is a team at The 134th Air Refueling Wing at Mcghee Tyson Airport that supports the needs of the airmen. It is called the Resiliency Team.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There is a team at The 134th Air Refueling Wing at Mcghee Tyson Airport that supports the needs of the airmen. It is called the Resiliency Team.

The airmen at the 134th work on K125 tankers that go on refueling missions. Airmen can receive counseling with the Director of Psychological Health Natalie Pankau.

“I think it is so important to break down the barriers, and the stigma, to say it is okay. It encourages and it’s okay to talk about things as soon as possible so it doesn’t become overwhelming,” said Pankau.

Wing Chaplain Derick Wakefield guides airmen through their experience through faith.

“If you have healthy airmen, healthy families, healthy relations people can excel and do better on the job. I’ve had people go through traumatic experiences and get through it and I like it say God can take your mess and make it your ministry,” said Wakefield.

While airmen are on a mission, duties at home, don’t stop. Airmen Family Readiness Manager Bill Conner helps with anything a family member might need.

“They know there are people here who are ready to be there with their families when they are gone and that’s what makes our job successful,” said Conner.

Terrell Patrick serves as the S.A.R.C., which stands for Sexual Abuse Response Coordinator. He creates relationships with the airmen so they can come to him if there is a problem with sexual assault.

“It’s important to take care of our folks because if we take care of our people then our mission is more successful because if they’re out here trying to fly a plane, they can’t effectively do their jobs,” said Patrick.

The 134th Air Refueling Wing is a unit of the Tennessee Air National Guard. You can learn more here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Hazard High School Superintendent gives statement to WYMT about viral pictures from homecoming event
(PRNewsfoto/American Electric Power)
AEP: Kentucky Power to be sold to Liberty Utilities
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police: Woman breaks into home under construction, claims homeowner is her ‘guardian angel’
Both lanes of US-23 to be shut down Wednesday morning
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Woman facing additional charges after being found with drugs in jail

Latest News

Generic house fire
Sheriff: 1 found dead after Dickenson Co. crews respond to fire
A young man is using the power of music to make a difference in his eastern Kentucky community.
UK music student using his songs to make a difference in eastern Ky. communities
Hazard High School Principal and Hazard Mayor Donald "Happy" Mobelini
Principal involved in viral homecoming photos also named in 2019 lawsuit
Kentucky has the highest quit rate in the nation, as well as the second most job openings based...
Kentucky leads nation in ‘The Great Resignation’