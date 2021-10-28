Stoops: Ali may return against Mississippi State

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - During his post-practice news conference Thursday, UK head coach Mark Stoops shed some light on a timetable for the return of Josh Ali.

He said he could be back as early as Saturday.

“Josh has been out there all week and he looks good so hopefully we won’t have any set backs,” said Stoops. “We have one more run through tomorrow. But to this point, he’ll be out there playing.”

Ali suffered a leg injury against Florida. He’s been out since then.

