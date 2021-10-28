Advertisement

State worker sues Gov. Andy Beshear over mask mandate

Gov. Andy Beshear issues the daily COVID-19 update in Frankfort on Oct. 25, 2021.
Gov. Andy Beshear issues the daily COVID-19 update in Frankfort on Oct. 25, 2021.(Office of Gov. Andy Beshear)
By Lexington Herald-Leader Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Lexington Herald-Leader/WYMT) - A staff attorney who works in the state’s executive branch is filing suit against Governor Andy Beshear over his mask mandate in state office buildings.

According to a report from the Lexington Herald-Leader, Dana Simmons, who works for the state’s Public Protection Cabinet, filed the lawsuit on Friday. The lawsuit alleges that Governor Beshear and other defendants illegally imposed the mask mandate “under the guise of ‘policy’” even though the governor’s ability to issue a broader mask mandate has been limited by judicial rulings and actions taken by the legislature.

The mask mandate was put in place required everyone in executive branch buildings and offices, as well as in-state vehicles, to wear a mask in public places or when others are nearby.

“To prevent the spread of the coronavirus; all state employees, customers, and visitors are required to wear a mask or face covering while in public areas (or in the presence of another person) of Executive Branch facilities,” Sherelle Roberts-Pierre, a spokesperson for the Public Protection Cabinet, said in a statement to the Herald-Leader.

Other defendants in the lawsuit include Secretary of the Personnel Cabinet Gerina Weathers, and Secretary of the Public Protection Cabinet Ray Perry.

The defendants had not yet filed a legal reply as of Wednesday and the case is set for a preliminary conference in Covington on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Hazard High School Superintendent gives statement to WYMT about viral pictures from homecoming event
(PRNewsfoto/American Electric Power)
AEP: Kentucky Power to be sold to Liberty Utilities
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police: Woman breaks into home under construction, claims homeowner is her ‘guardian angel’
Both lanes of US-23 to be shut down Wednesday morning
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Woman facing additional charges after being found with drugs in jail

Latest News

Kentucky has the highest quit rate in the nation, as well as the second most job openings based...
Kentucky leads nation in ‘The Great Resignation’
Nancy Clouse Mitchell
Friends look back on legacy of former Corbin City Commissioner
Jay Cooke, Pike County firefighter dies of COVID-19
Local Firefighter dies of COVID-19
Wayne County Schools sending students back to the classroom after failing in virtual learning...
Virtual learning students sent back into the classroom after failing grades