Sheriff: 1 found dead after Dickenson Co. crews respond to fire

By WJHL News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A woman was found dead inside a burned home Wednesday morning, according to Dickenson County Sheriff Jeremy Fleming, as reported by CBS affiliate WJHL.

According to Fleming, first responders were alerted to a possible structure fire on Dr. Ralph Stanley Highway at 3:25 a.m. The Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office, Coeburn Fire Department and Sandy Ridge Fire Department responded to the scene.

A fire was found at the reported home and crews worked to extinguish it, according to Fleming.

Fleming told WJHL that a woman was found dead inside the home. The Virginia State Police (VSP) have been contacted to assist authorities in the investigation.

As of Wednesday morning, Fleming says foul play is not suspected. VSP and fire crews were still on the scene shortly after 10 a.m.

The victim of the fire has not been identified.

