Region volleyball semifinal games wrap up around the mountains
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
12th Region Semifinals:
Southwestern 3 Somerset 0
West Jessamine 3 Wayne County 0
Southwestern and West Jessamine will meet in the 12th Region Championship Thursday night at 6 p.m.
15th Region Semifinals:
Floyd Central 3 Belfry 0
Paintsville 3 Pikeville 1
Floyd Central and Paintsville will meet in the 15th Region Championship Thursday night at 7 p.m.
