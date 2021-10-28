Advertisement

Region volleyball semifinal games wrap up around the mountains

By Camille Gear
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
12th Region Semifinals:

Southwestern 3 Somerset 0

West Jessamine 3 Wayne County 0

Southwestern and West Jessamine will meet in the 12th Region Championship Thursday night at 6 p.m.

15th Region Semifinals:

Floyd Central 3 Belfry 0

Paintsville 3 Pikeville 1

Floyd Central and Paintsville will meet in the 15th Region Championship Thursday night at 7 p.m.

