Region volleyball semifinal games wrap up around the mountains

(WYMT) -

12th Region Semifinals:

Southwestern 3 Somerset 0

West Jessamine 3 Wayne County 0

Southwestern and West Jessamine will meet in the 12th Region Championship Thursday night at 6 p.m.

15th Region Semifinals:

Floyd Central 3 Belfry 0

Paintsville 3 Pikeville 1

Floyd Central and Paintsville will meet in the 15th Region Championship Thursday night at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.