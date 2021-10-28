Advertisement

Rally held in downtown Hazard to support High School Principal and Mayor, Happy Mobelini

By Zak Hawke and Ethan Sirles
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The recent pictures and videos circulating from a Hazard High School assembly have caused a stir across the country.

Parents and Hazard locals have had mixed reactions to the publicity the story has gotten as a result.

Some think the situation has gotten out of hand and have defended school principal and Hazard Mayor, Happy Mobelini.

“Every HHS parent I have personally spoke with is in full support of Happy and Hazard High school,” said Lauren Asher, an alumna of Hazard High School. “It is parents from other schools that were offended and posting on social media. We love HHS and homecoming week. Parents from rivaling schools in the area have grossly overreacted. HHS supporters will continue to stand in solidarity to support Happy Mobelini , the staff, and most importantly the students.”

Asher said she also has two children who recently graduated from the high school and one child who is still a student there.

Some people think it was unacceptable, though, and think it should have never happened.

”I was absolutely disgusted,” said Charlene Crase, who lives in Hazard. “I have never seen someone in a school position, a school place, a school environment have half naked kids, you know, dancing on grown ups.”

Most members of the crowd at the rally said Mobelini has a charitable nature and is very popular with the students. They preferred to stay off camera, but wanted to voice their support for the principal.

We will update this story as we get more information.

