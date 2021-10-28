Rain returns for the end of the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a couple of days with a break, we’ve got showers back in the forecast not just for today, but for much of the end of the work week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’ve been watching showers filter in from southwest to northeast as we’ve gone through the day today. We’ll continue to see those off-and-on showers throughout the night as well. The clouds and the showers will keep temperatures from moving too much overnight, as we settle back only into the lower 50s.

Temperatures may move even less as we head through the day on Friday because we have more widespread clouds and showers on the way. Just like today, the rain doesn’t look to be particularly heavy, nor will it rain every minute of the day, but on-and-off showers look like a good bet even through the afternoon and evening hours. Our temperatures stay chilly, only in the upper 50s for daytime highs. You’ll definitely need something to stay warm and dry at football Friday night as we fall through the 50s.

The Weekend and Beyond

Our low pressure will finally start to get kicked off to the east as we head into the day on Saturday, but scattered showers will still remain as the low moves off to the east. They shouldn’t be as widespread as the previous couple of days, but they will still be out there. Highs remain in the upper 50s to lower 60s out there. Plan accordingly into the evening if your area has Halloween festivities planned on Saturday. Clouds will slowly thin overnight as lows fall back into the upper 40s once again.

Drier weather looks to return to the mountains once again on Sunday and continue right on into the new work week. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds each afternoon, with perhaps a chance for a stray shower trying to move back in by the middle of next week. Highs get mild again, mostly staying in the low to middle 60s.

