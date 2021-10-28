Advertisement

Rain chances return for final days of October

WYMT Heavy Rain
WYMT Heavy Rain(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Grab your umbrellas before you leave the house today. They will become a must-have accessory for the next few days.

Today and Tonight

It took the clouds a little longer than expected to move in overnight, so temperatures dropped a little lower than expected. Most of us will wake up in the mid-40s and only head into the low 60s this afternoon.

While they start out widely scattered, the rain chances will pick up the deeper into the day you get. This afternoon and tonight look pretty soggy at times. Some fog is also possible this morning and late tonight. Those who are trick or treating tonight will likely need umbrellas.

It’s definitely going to be a dreary day overall. Lows will drop into the low 50s overnight as rain chances continue.

Extended Forecast

The rain will follow us into the end of the work and school week on Friday. We will struggle to get out of the 50s for daytime highs and most folks won’t make it. Ponchos might also be needed for those Friday night football games. We’ll drop into the low 50s overnight.

The good news is, especially for the bulk of the trick or treaters, the rain chances start to diminish by Saturday night. I can’t say yet if we will be completely dry, but at least the showers should go back to widely scattered by the evening hours. You can see the latest list of times and dates here. Highs will top out in the upper 50s before dropping back into the upper 40s overnight.

Halloween on Sunday looks drier but a few clouds and lingering showers could still be around that morning. Highs will climb back toward the 60-degree mark.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Hazard High School Superintendent gives statement to WYMT about viral pictures from homecoming event
Both lanes of US-23 to be shut down Wednesday morning
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Woman facing additional charges after being found with drugs in jail
Hazard High School Principal and Hazard Mayor Donald "Happy" Mobelini
Principal involved in viral homecoming photos also named in 2019 lawsuit
Perry County man sentenced to more than 20 years on federal charges

Latest News

Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - October 27, 2021
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - October 27, 2021
Flooding in Buchanan County in far SW VA/Courtesy Roanoke County Fire-Rescue & WCYB
Federal disaster declaration approved for Virginia
WYMT Scattered Showers
Another low pressure means more heavy rain
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Cold morning gives way to a fairly nice afternoon