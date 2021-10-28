Rain chances return for final days of October

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Grab your umbrellas before you leave the house today. They will become a must-have accessory for the next few days.

Today and Tonight

It took the clouds a little longer than expected to move in overnight, so temperatures dropped a little lower than expected. Most of us will wake up in the mid-40s and only head into the low 60s this afternoon.

While they start out widely scattered, the rain chances will pick up the deeper into the day you get. This afternoon and tonight look pretty soggy at times. Some fog is also possible this morning and late tonight. Those who are trick or treating tonight will likely need umbrellas.

It’s definitely going to be a dreary day overall. Lows will drop into the low 50s overnight as rain chances continue.

Extended Forecast

The rain will follow us into the end of the work and school week on Friday. We will struggle to get out of the 50s for daytime highs and most folks won’t make it. Ponchos might also be needed for those Friday night football games. We’ll drop into the low 50s overnight.

The good news is, especially for the bulk of the trick or treaters, the rain chances start to diminish by Saturday night. I can’t say yet if we will be completely dry, but at least the showers should go back to widely scattered by the evening hours. You can see the latest list of times and dates here. Highs will top out in the upper 50s before dropping back into the upper 40s overnight.

Halloween on Sunday looks drier but a few clouds and lingering showers could still be around that morning. Highs will climb back toward the 60-degree mark.

