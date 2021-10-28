Advertisement

Pulaski County deputies looking for missing man

Roy Chumbley
Roy Chumbley(Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a missing man from the Mt. Zion area.

Roy Chumbley was last seen at his home on Lana Lane in Science Hill on October 2.

Chumbley left without his cell phone, which, according to his friends and family, is very unlike him.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Chumbley, you are asked to call the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 606-678-5145.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Hazard High School Superintendent gives statement to WYMT about viral pictures from homecoming event
Hazard High School Principal and Hazard Mayor Donald "Happy" Mobelini
Principal involved in viral homecoming photos also named in 2019 lawsuit
Both lanes of US-23 to be shut down Wednesday morning
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Woman facing additional charges after being found with drugs in jail
Several parents have said they are upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard...
Lt. Governor: Department of Education looking into incident at Hazard High School

Latest News

Floyd County Schools start to see impacts of school bus driver shortage
Team Kentucky Update 9.23.2021
‘Our economy continues to be on fire’: Gov. Andy Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
Lt. Governor: Department of Education looking into incident at Hazard High School
Lt. Governor: Department of Education looking into incident at Hazard High School
Kentuckians will now have three ways of renewing their license and ID cards: in person, online,...
More Eastern Kentucky counties transitioning to regional drivers license office in November