Pulaski County deputies looking for missing man

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a missing man from the Mt. Zion area.

Roy Chumbley was last seen at his home on Lana Lane in Science Hill on October 2.

Chumbley left without his cell phone, which, according to his friends and family, is very unlike him.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Chumbley, you are asked to call the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 606-678-5145.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.