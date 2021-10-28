The positivity rate continues to decrease in latest COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In his daily COVID-19 report, the Governor announced 1,711 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Thursday, bringing the case total to 741,544.

477 of the new cases were children 18 and younger. 861 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 271 people remain in the ICU, with 144 on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 5.17%.

The Governor also announced 33 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 9,717.

48 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Russell County leads the state with an incidence rate of 106.8 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

