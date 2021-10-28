Pikeville Lowe’s helps Open Door Community Pantry expand

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Open Door Community Pantry started in June of 2020 and helped 75 families across the area.

However, it has quickly expanded, the pantry served 155 families in September.

Now, the pantry’s storage building is approaching capacity and can no longer use its current storage building to meet its needs.

”Each month it gets more and more and our building we have to move things around so much to try to accommodate to keep more stuff in there,” said Cheryl Shepherd, a volunteer.

Volunteers often go to the Lowe’s in Pikeville, and this is where a conversation began about needing a new storage building.

Lowe’s stepped in and selected the pantry to be a part of Lowe’s Heroes.

This means that people with Lowe’s will build a new storage building for the pantry to continue the work they do for the community.

“I just felt like we needed to help them because they are just working out of a small building right now,” said a supervisor at Pikeville Lowe’s Kyle Boggs. “So, I got with my store manager James and we drew up the plans and we’re going to build him a 16 by 16 building.”

A volunteer mentioned they were surprised when they heard the news.

”We’re going to be able to keep more food and keep more folks coming,” said Shepherd.

The new storage building is expected to be completed by Monday, Nov. 1. The pantry also gives out food regardless of income.

“We’re not here to judge people, because that is what we shouldn’t do judge anyone,” she said. “We never know when there is someone in need, someone that’s been working their whole life and all the sudden they’re laid off and even they don’t know what to do, so we’re just thankful we had those people come through.”

Food is distributed on the third Monday of each month from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The pantry is located at 57 Open Door Church Road in David, Kentucky.

