New distribution facility opens in Lincoln County

By Jim Stratman
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LINCOLN, Ky. (WKYT) - A new distribution facility is open in southern kentucky.

Governor Andy Beshear says we’re continuing to see an economic boom coming out of the pandemic in Kentucky. In Lincoln County, he was able to announce even more investment into the commonwealth.

Pitman Creek Wholesale officially opened up it’s new distribution headquarters facility Thursday. It’s a $15 million project that officials say created 60 new jobs in the company.

That brings the total number of employees to about 160 inside the new 205,000 foot facility.

The governor outlined that, during these last two years, we’ve seen a lot of negatives especially surrounding the pandemic, but he says there’s another side that we’re starting to realize here in Kentucky.

“Hopeful, optimistic, of seeing investments that, we believe, by the end of the week, will be over $10 billion in Kentucky just in this year,” Gov. Beshear said. “Seeing more new jobs in green industries to boot. It is incredible.”

The governor says to date, private sector expansions, like the one we’re seeing hin Lincoln County, have generated more than $8.85 billion in investments into Kentucky’s economy and created more than 12,000 new jobs.

