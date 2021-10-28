More Eastern Kentucky counties transitioning to regional drivers license office in November

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Two more mountain counties will soon transition to regional offices to get driver’s licenses next month.

Perry and Powell County will transition from circuit clerks to offices operated by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) on November 29th. The office that will serve those counties will be located in Jackson.

Other counties across the state making the transition are Allen, Butler, Christian, Edmonson and Nicholas. With the upcoming transition, 74 of the state’s 120 counties will switch to the regional locations.

Regional offices in our area are located in Manchester, Jackson, Morehead, Prestonsburg, Richmond and Somerset. Officials say others are planned in other areas. You can see the list of all of the offices here and get more information about the services offered here.

