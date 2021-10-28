Mine Made Adventure Park preparing for Haunted Hilltop event

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Those at Mine Made Adventure Park are gearing up for a spooky event Friday.

Called the “Haunted Hilltop,” the event will feature a campsite decoration contest, trick or treating, games, and hay rides.

Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson said “Haunted Hilltop” serves as the last big event before the Halloween season ends.

“Then Saturday from 5 to 7:30, we’ll be having trick or treat in Knott County as the scheduled date and time for countywide,” he said. “We’re pretty excited about that, we want everyone to go out and have a good time with their children.”

Dobson said the event is free to the public. It lasts from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

