Advertisement

Mine Made Adventure Park preparing for Haunted Hilltop event

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Those at Mine Made Adventure Park are gearing up for a spooky event Friday.

Called the “Haunted Hilltop,” the event will feature a campsite decoration contest, trick or treating, games, and hay rides.

Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson said “Haunted Hilltop” serves as the last big event before the Halloween season ends.

“Then Saturday from 5 to 7:30, we’ll be having trick or treat in Knott County as the scheduled date and time for countywide,” he said. “We’re pretty excited about that, we want everyone to go out and have a good time with their children.”

Dobson said the event is free to the public. It lasts from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Hazard High School’s homecoming event goes viral after ‘man pageant’ pictures posted online
Hazard High School Principal and Hazard Mayor Donald "Happy" Mobelini
Principal involved in viral homecoming photos also named in 2019 lawsuit
Several parents have said they are upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard...
‘Totally unacceptable. Inappropriate. Shouldn’t happen’: Gov. Beshear and Lt. Gov. Coleman react to Hazard High School Homecoming event
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Woman facing additional charges after being found with drugs in jail
Both lanes of US-23 to be shut down Wednesday morning

Latest News

Election Day
Attorney General Daniel Cameron reminds Kentuckians about Election Fraud Hotline
ARH
Transylvania University and ARH team up in new partnership for area students - 6pm
Haunted Hilltop at 6pm
Haunted Hilltop at 6pm
Diapers donated
Diaper Closet set to open in Pikeville