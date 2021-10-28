Advertisement

Lt. Governor: Department of Education looking into incident at Hazard High School

By Jayde Saylor
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman gave WYMT a statement following the events at Hazard High School.

“I have seen reports but I will tell you that the Department of Education has been in talks with the officials at Hazard. I know there is an investigation ongoing,” she said. “My hope is that we can work together to get to the bottom of it, and that we have the results that at the end of the day that fit what the findings are.”

You can watch a video with her comment above.

WYMT will be reaching out to Governor Andy Beshear for comment.

We will keep you updated.

