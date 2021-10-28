Advertisement

Kentucky’s ‘country music capital’ resuming live music next week

Throughout the pandemic, many music venues had to shut their doors, including the Renfro Valley...
Throughout the pandemic, many music venues had to shut their doors, including the Renfro Valley Entertainment Center in Rockcastle County.(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WKYT) - Throughout the pandemic, many music venues had to shut their doors, including the Renfro Valley Entertainment Center in Rockcastle County.

The center has looked like a ghost town the past couple of months, but soon the Kentucky country music capital will be booming again. They’ll be having a show on November 5.

Organizors say without support from the community it wouldn’t have been possible.

“Confederate Rail Road will be here on the 5th and the Renegades will be opening up and they are always a fan favorite opener. We’re gonna have happy hour starting early so people can come see the newly renovated barn,” said Sarah Smith, marketing manager of Renfro Valley Entertainment.

Owner John Enne King is excited for the facility to reopen and wasn’t sure if they would even make it.

“Yeah, if we didn’t have Valley Liquors and the RVs we’d probably be shut down,” King said.

The venue was a big part of the social and economic scene in Rockcastle County and it was really missed by the people.

“They didn’t realize how much we meant to the community till all this shut down,” King said.

In the meantime, King says they’ve done a lot of renovations and that some people may not even recognize the new venue.

“People’s gonna be shocked that’s been there before,” he said.

Organizers are hoping to plan more shows and are excited for the future. They’ll be back in action on November 5 and they encourage everyone to buy their tickets online before they are all sold out.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Hazard High School Superintendent gives statement to WYMT about viral pictures from homecoming event
Hazard High School Principal and Hazard Mayor Donald "Happy" Mobelini
Principal involved in viral homecoming photos also named in 2019 lawsuit
Several parents have said they are upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard...
‘Totally unacceptable. Inappropriate. Shouldn’t happen’: Gov. Beshear and Lt. Gov. Coleman react to Hazard High School Homecoming event
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Woman facing additional charges after being found with drugs in jail
Both lanes of US-23 to be shut down Wednesday morning

Latest News

photo of John Mattingly, former LMPD sgt
Former LMPD Sgt. John Mattingly files defamation suit against Kenneth Walker’s lawyer
Gov. Beshear comments on Hazard High School situation
Gov. Beshear comments on Hazard High School homecoming event
Image of COVID-19
The positivity rate continues to decrease in latest COVID-19 update
Kentucky lawmakers received another update on the status on unemployment insurance Thursday...
Kentucky lawmakers discuss updating unemployment insurance
Pikeville Lowe’s helps Open Door Community Pantry expand
Pikeville Lowe’s helps Open Door Community Pantry expand