Kentucky’s ‘country music capital’ resuming live music next week

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WKYT) - Throughout the pandemic, many music venues had to shut their doors, including the Renfro Valley Entertainment Center in Rockcastle County.

The center has looked like a ghost town the past couple of months, but soon the Kentucky country music capital will be booming again. They’ll be having a show on November 5.

Organizors say without support from the community it wouldn’t have been possible.

“Confederate Rail Road will be here on the 5th and the Renegades will be opening up and they are always a fan favorite opener. We’re gonna have happy hour starting early so people can come see the newly renovated barn,” said Sarah Smith, marketing manager of Renfro Valley Entertainment.

Owner John Enne King is excited for the facility to reopen and wasn’t sure if they would even make it.

“Yeah, if we didn’t have Valley Liquors and the RVs we’d probably be shut down,” King said.

The venue was a big part of the social and economic scene in Rockcastle County and it was really missed by the people.

“They didn’t realize how much we meant to the community till all this shut down,” King said.

In the meantime, King says they’ve done a lot of renovations and that some people may not even recognize the new venue.

“People’s gonna be shocked that’s been there before,” he said.

Organizers are hoping to plan more shows and are excited for the future. They’ll be back in action on November 5 and they encourage everyone to buy their tickets online before they are all sold out.

