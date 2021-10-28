Kentucky Department of Education officials comment on Hazard High School investigation

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT reached out to the Kentucky Department of Education for a comment on the recent events in Hazard.

Officials said they are aware of the situation and have been in contact with local school district officials.

They said the investigation will stay on a local level, for now, unless something new develops in the case.

Toni Konz Tatman, the Chief Communications Officer with the Department of Education, said superintendents are required to report instances of teacher misconduct to the Educational Professional Standards Board (EPSB). From that point, an investigation can be opened to determine if a teacher violated the code of conduct.

She added that any Kentuckian can also file a complaint to the EPSB if they believe a certified educator has violated the code of ethics.

You can read the entire statement below.

We are aware of what took place in Hazard Independent Schools and have been in contact with the superintendent, who informed us yesterday that the incident is under investigation. You can reach out to the district for more information or comment. As a side note, Kentucky law provides that school district superintendents are required to report instances of educator misconduct to the Education Professional Standards Board (EPSB). Therefore, if the investigation finds a certified educator likely violated the Kentucky Educator Code of Ethics, the superintendent is required to report this to the EPSB for potential action. If any citizen of Commonwealth feels that that Kentucky’s educator Code of Ethics was violated by a certified educator, they can also file a complaint with the EPSB. The EPSB is responsible for the investigation and discipline of certified employees in Kentucky for violations of KRS 161.120(1) and the Professional Code of Ethics for Kentucky School Certified Personnel. You may file a written complaint with the EPSB by: email to epsbeducatorethics@education.ky.gov; fax to (502) 564-7080; or by mail to EPSB, Attn: Casandra Rosa-Burgos, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601. Please include a detailed description of the alleged misconduct by each certified individual, and include their full name, and if known their school and district. If a case is opened, the educator(s) will be given a copy of the complaint for purposes of preparing a rebuttal. For more information on the EPSB’s process, please visit the following link: EPSB’s Procedures Relating to Action on an Educator’s Certification. If you have any additional questions about an educator’s Code of Ethics, please email epsbeducatorethics@education.ky.gov.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.