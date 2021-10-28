Kentucky Department of Education officials comment on Hazard High School investigation

Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT reached out to the Kentucky Department of Education for a comment on the recent events in Hazard.
Officials said they are aware of the situation and have been in contact with local school district officials.
They said the investigation will stay on a local level, for now, unless something new develops in the case.
Toni Konz Tatman, the Chief Communications Officer with the Department of Education, said superintendents are required to report instances of teacher misconduct to the Educational Professional Standards Board (EPSB). From that point, an investigation can be opened to determine if a teacher violated the code of conduct.
She added that any Kentuckian can also file a complaint to the EPSB if they believe a certified educator has violated the code of ethics.