Kentucky awarded $1 million federal grant to help expand high-speed internet

By Jayde Saylor
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear and Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman announced that Kentucky has been awarded a $1 million federal grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) to help expand high-speed internet across the commonwealth.

“Rural Kentuckians deserve access to every opportunity that those in more populated areas have, and our goal is to make sure that becomes a reality,” Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman said. “I believe that this is a fundamental right for every Kentuckian and your zip code should not determine whether or not you’re left behind.”

At least 50% required matching federal investments and a minimum of $600 million combined with other funding provided will support high-speed internet expansion in Kentucky, creating more than 10,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The commonwealth has the potential to move to the forefront of broadband expansion nationwide.

