Friends look back on legacy of former Corbin City Commissioner

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a tough week for the city of Corbin as two key figures in the city’s history both died this past weekend.

Former Corbin City Commissioners Ed Tye and Nancy Mitchell both served the city for decades. Tye died on Saturday at UK Medical Center and Mitchell followed on Sunday. Tye was a veteran of the United States Air Force and Mitchell was described as a pioneer for women in business, leadership and politics for all of Eastern Kentucky.

Congressman Hal Rogers spoke at Mitchell’s funeral on Wednesday and said that seeing so many people pay tribute was touching despite the circumstances.

”It’s heartwarming. She had so many friends from all over the creation and she treated everyone so equal in eyes,” Rogers said. “So it’s heartwarming to see those people come and pay their respects.”

Funeral arrangements for Tye are set for 4 p.m. on Friday at the Corbin Presbyterian Church.

This story will be updated.

