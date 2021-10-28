Advertisement

Friends look back on legacy of former Corbin City Commissioner

Nancy Clouse Mitchell
Nancy Clouse Mitchell(WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a tough week for the city of Corbin as two key figures in the city’s history both died this past weekend.

Former Corbin City Commissioners Ed Tye and Nancy Mitchell both served the city for decades. Tye died on Saturday at UK Medical Center and Mitchell followed on Sunday. Tye was a veteran of the United States Air Force and Mitchell was described as a pioneer for women in business, leadership and politics for all of Eastern Kentucky.

Congressman Hal Rogers spoke at Mitchell’s funeral on Wednesday and said that seeing so many people pay tribute was touching despite the circumstances.

”It’s heartwarming. She had so many friends from all over the creation and she treated everyone so equal in eyes,” Rogers said. “So it’s heartwarming to see those people come and pay their respects.”

Funeral arrangements for Tye are set for 4 p.m. on Friday at the Corbin Presbyterian Church.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Hazard High School Superintendent gives statement to WYMT about viral pictures from homecoming event
(PRNewsfoto/American Electric Power)
AEP: Kentucky Power to be sold to Liberty Utilities
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police: Woman breaks into home under construction, claims homeowner is her ‘guardian angel’
Both lanes of US-23 to be shut down Wednesday morning
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Woman facing additional charges after being found with drugs in jail

Latest News

Kentucky has the highest quit rate in the nation, as well as the second most job openings based...
Kentucky leads nation in ‘The Great Resignation’
Gov. Andy Beshear issues the daily COVID-19 update in Frankfort on Oct. 25, 2021.
State worker sues Gov. Andy Beshear over mask mandate
Jay Cooke, Pike County firefighter dies of COVID-19
Local Firefighter dies of COVID-19
Wayne County Schools sending students back to the classroom after failing in virtual learning...
Virtual learning students sent back into the classroom after failing grades