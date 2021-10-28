Advertisement

Former LMPD Sgt. John Mattingly files defamation suit against Kenneth Walker’s lawyer

photo of John Mattingly, former LMPD sgt
photo of John Mattingly, former LMPD sgt(WAVE)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The former Louisville Metro Police Officer who shot at Breonna Taylor’s apartment has filed a lawsuit against her boyfriend’s lawyer.

John Mattingly accuses Kenneth Walker’s attorney of lying to the media in the new defamation lawsuit.

Mattingly was shot by Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker after he and former officer Myles Cosgrove broke down Taylor’s door while serving a no-knock warrant.

Walker shot Mattingly in the thigh. Mattingly and Cosgrove fired back. It was one of Cosgrove’s shots that killed Taylor.

Mattingly countersued Walker in October last year for shooting him, causing Mattingly to undergo extensive surgery.

When Walker’s lawyer Steven Romines was asked about the lawsuit, he sent a statement saying:

“One would think that breaking into the apartment, executing [Walker’s] girlfriend and framing [Walker} for a crime in an effort to cover up her murder, would be enough for them. Yet this baseless attempt to further victimize and harass Kenny [Walker] indicates otherwise.”

Mattingly demanded Romines retract the statement and apologize because the statement did not match the information Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron had released just a month earlier.

Mattingly’s lawyer said Romines never did.

As a result, Mattingly claims in the suit his reputation has been damaged and he’s suffered severe emotional distress because of the lies.

The lawsuit was filed in Edmonson County where Mattingly lives.

It’s asking for a jury trial. Summons were just filed Tuesday. A hearing has not been set.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Hazard High School’s homecoming event goes viral after ‘man pageant’ pictures posted online
Hazard High School Principal and Hazard Mayor Donald "Happy" Mobelini
Principal involved in viral homecoming photos also named in 2019 lawsuit
Several parents have said they are upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard...
‘Totally unacceptable. Inappropriate. Shouldn’t happen’: Gov. Beshear and Lt. Gov. Coleman react to Hazard High School Homecoming event
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Woman facing additional charges after being found with drugs in jail
Both lanes of US-23 to be shut down Wednesday morning

Latest News

Gov. Beshear comments on Hazard High School situation
Gov. Beshear comments on Hazard High School homecoming event
Image of COVID-19
The positivity rate continues to decrease in latest COVID-19 update
Kentucky lawmakers received another update on the status on unemployment insurance Thursday...
Kentucky lawmakers discuss updating unemployment insurance
Pikeville Lowe’s helps Open Door Community Pantry expand
Pikeville Lowe’s helps Open Door Community Pantry expand