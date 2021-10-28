Floyd County Schools start to see impacts of school bus driver shortage

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A recent bus driver shortage across the country has started to impact Eastern Kentucky.

Floyd County School administrators asked people in the community to step up and fill the missing positions.

Several teachers and staff stepped up to help, but one principal also joined the cause.

Donna Robinson, the John M. Stumbo Elementary principal, got CDL certification and became a bus driver to help the school.

She said this was an act of love for her students, who she has worked to serve for the last 15 years.

Robinson also said the children were thrilled to have her as their bus driver.

