Advertisement

Floyd County Schools start to see impacts of school bus driver shortage

(WRDW)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A recent bus driver shortage across the country has started to impact Eastern Kentucky.

Floyd County School administrators asked people in the community to step up and fill the missing positions.

Several teachers and staff stepped up to help, but one principal also joined the cause.

Donna Robinson, the John M. Stumbo Elementary principal, got CDL certification and became a bus driver to help the school.

She said this was an act of love for her students, who she has worked to serve for the last 15 years.

Robinson also said the children were thrilled to have her as their bus driver.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Hazard High School Superintendent gives statement to WYMT about viral pictures from homecoming event
Hazard High School Principal and Hazard Mayor Donald "Happy" Mobelini
Principal involved in viral homecoming photos also named in 2019 lawsuit
Both lanes of US-23 to be shut down Wednesday morning
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Woman facing additional charges after being found with drugs in jail
Several parents have said they are upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard...
Lt. Governor: Department of Education looking into incident at Hazard High School

Latest News

Roy Chumbley
Pulaski County deputies looking for missing man
Team Kentucky Update 9.23.2021
‘Our economy continues to be on fire’: Gov. Andy Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
Lt. Governor: Department of Education looking into incident at Hazard High School
Lt. Governor: Department of Education looking into incident at Hazard High School
Kentuckians will now have three ways of renewing their license and ID cards: in person, online,...
More Eastern Kentucky counties transitioning to regional drivers license office in November