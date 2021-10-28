Advertisement

Diaper Closet set to open in Pikeville

Diapers donated
Diapers donated(KOTA)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and State Senator Phillip Wheeler announced a $10,000 donation to WestCare Emergency Shelter on Thursday.

This donation will help provide parents with complimentary access to diapers, wipes, creams, and other baby items.

In total, Anthem has pledged $80,000 to open eight diaper closets across the Commonwealth.

“Anthem is working alongside community partners to provide families and children with the necessary resources to lead a healthy lifestyle,” said Leon Lamoreaux, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s Medicaid President in Kentucky. “As a leader in supporting maternal and child health, we are dedicated to helping the families we serve be better equipped to meet the needs of their growing families.”

According to the National Center for Children in Poverty, nearly 20% of Kentucky children live in low-income families with a single parent, and half of all children under the age of six live in a low-income household.

“I want to thank Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield for their support of some of Kentucky’s most vulnerable women and children,” added State Senator Wheeler. “This is just another example of their continued dedication to the health and welfare of Kentuckians, that they have demonstrated for nearly 100 years.”

