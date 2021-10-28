From the Broken Throne to The Great Hall: Pikeville business expands with entertainment venue

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT)- Broken Throne Brewing opened its tap room in Pikeville in October 2019 months before the COVID-19 pandemic shook lives and businesses across the world.

But the business owners, all men from the mountain region, took the pandemic as a challenge to diversify and grow.

After making some moves to make their locally-brewed beers available to-go, and creating a tap room and space to welcome people in as the restrictions lifted, the community response to Broken Throne Brewing was enough to not only keep the lights on, but keep the growth coming.

After adding additional events like trivia nights, live music, and more, the owners decided it was time to expand. Thus, Broken Throne’s The Great Hall was born.

The new entertainment space, which revamped the former Blue Raven building in Pikeville, was crafted by hand and heart to make way for local talent. The venue offers pool, ping pong, brews, pizza, and a stage to shine a light on the voices of the region.

The building was given a complete overhaul, using the original woods and bones, but adding some Viking-themed architecture to capitalize on the theme of the business.

With woodwork crafted by co-owner Jarred McGuire, special details added by co-owner Matt Corbin, murals by McGuire’s artist wife Jenna, and other special touches from the other owners, the space offers a unique vibe that brings together many flavors. Co-Owner and brew master Casey Price said it is a parallel to the way the men craft the special brews that have carried them to this new venture.

The Great Hall opens up Friday with a show by Nicholas Jamerson and the Morning Jays.

The original location, just a few blocks up the same street, will remain in place as each offers a different vibe. Owners hope it will give people a choice of which throne to sit on when looking for a night out.

