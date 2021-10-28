Advertisement

Bridge ceremony held in honor of officer who died in 2019

Bridge Dedication in Knott County
Bridge Dedication in Knott County(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County leaders held a bridge dedication Thursday.

The ceremony was in honor of Chief Deputy Dobby W. Jacobs, who died in 2019.

Friends, family, and coworkers came out to commemorate his legacy and career.

The Knott County Judge Executive, Jeff Dobson, said the bridge they chose was the perfect choice to honor Jacobs.

“This here is just above where Bobby lived, close to his homestead,” he said. “His family and friends drive by this area every day. So, this is the closest way we could get to his house, an actual home front.”

Dobson said the decision to honor Jacobs was made by the fiscal court.

