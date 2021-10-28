Attorney General Daniel Cameron reminds Kentuckians about Election Fraud Hotline

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - As we approach the 2021 Special Election, Attorney General Daniel Cameron is reminding Kentuckians that suspected election law violations should be reported to the Election Fraud Hotline.

“Our office is committed to protecting the integrity of our elections by investigating and prosecuting criminal violations of election law, and tips from Kentuckians are essential to these efforts,” said Attorney General Cameron.

The hotline is available year-round and records messages 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

To accommodate early, in-person voting, the hotline will be staffed and calls will be answered live from Oct. 28-30 and on Nov. 2.

The hotline will be staffed from 6:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Special elections will be held for Kentucky’s 22nd Senatorial District, the 51st House District, and the 89th House District.

Tips from the hotline are forwarded to prosecutors for review, while complaints with allegations of election fraud are referred to the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations.

Examples of election fraud include campaign violations, electioneering, bribery, election fraud, and poll disruption.

Questions or complaints related to the number or location of polling locations in each county should be directed to the State Board of Elections.

On election day, the number of complaints received through the hotline can be viewed by clicking here.

Anyone who encounters suspected fraud is asked to report it by calling 1-800-328-VOTE.

