‘You’ve been flushed’: Why toilets are showing up in local lawns

You've Been Flushed - Tacky Toilets
You've Been Flushed - Tacky Toilets(East Kentucky Dream Center on Facebook)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Have you seen some toilets showing up in front yards around your community? There is actually a good cause behind the bathroom humor.

East Kentucky Dream Center officials shared their new project on Facebook.

The goal of these new “Tacky Toilets” is to help raise money for the center’s “Flush Out Hunger” effort.

You can send one of the toilets to a friend by donating $25. If you want to keep the toilets out of your yard, you can purchase “insurance” for $25 also.

If you are on the receiving end of one of the toilets, you can donate $25 to have it removed.

For more information, you can click here.

