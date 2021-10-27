Advertisement

Youngkin, McAuliffe campaign in western Virginia

McAuliffe and Youngkin
McAuliffe and Youngkin(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell and Kendall Davis
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN CO., Va. (WDBJ) - The candidates for governor of Virginia are working hard to motivate their supporters, and Wednesday, Republican Glenn Youngkin made multiple stops in western Virginia.

Youngkin started the day near Rocky Mount, speaking to a packed house at the Franklin Restaurant.

He highlighted proposals to cut taxes, retool government, enhance public safety and ensure parents’ involvement in their children’s education.

“It’s a big issue down the stretch and we’re going to continue to make sure that Virginians know that I’m going to stand up for parents,” Youngkin told WDBJ7 in an interview. “I’m going to stand up for students. I’m going to stand up for teachers who want to teach our children how to think, not what to think.”

Youngkin rallied supporters in Roanoke County Wednesday afternoon, bringing his bus tour to the parking lot of the Brambleton Center, where early voting was under way.

And he was expected in Blacksburg Wednesday night for a Get Out the Vote Concert with country music performer John Rich.

The Democratic candidate, former Governor Terry McAuliffe, made a stop in Danville Wednesday afternoon, making his push to voters in the southside.

McAuliffe spoke to a crowd of folks at Bible Way World Wide Church. He focused on teacher pay and economic development, while also encouraging people to spread the word about voting early.

“My message today: go early vote. Here’s the good news, we are knocking on doors, sending text messages, calling you, once you vote you come off our list.”

McAuliffe followed his Danville stop with a visit to Lynchburg.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Hazard High School Superintendent gives statement to WYMT about viral pictures from homecoming event
Both lanes of US-23 to be shut down Wednesday morning
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Woman facing additional charges after being found with drugs in jail
Hazard High School Principal and Hazard Mayor Donald "Happy" Mobelini
Principal involved in viral homecoming photos also named in 2019 lawsuit
Perry County man sentenced to more than 20 years on federal charges

Latest News

Now that the Virginia Redistricting Commission has failed to deliver new General Assembly and...
Virginia Supreme Court to take on redistricting challenge
Terry McAuliffe at Charlottesville rally
McAuliffe has star-powered weekend ahead of Pres. Biden event Tuesday
Lt. Gov. Coleman stepping down from cabinet secretary role
Lt. Gov. Coleman stepping down from cabinet secretary role
The two men running to be Virginia's next governor are logging a lot of miles around the state,...
Candidates for Virginia governor make final push for votes