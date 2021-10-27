Advertisement

Woman facing additional charges after being found with drugs in jail

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A traffic stop leads to jail time and multiple charges for one Bell County woman.

Monday night, Pineville Police stopped a car at the Lee Mart on U.S. 25E for failing to give a turn signal coming off of Stewart Branch.

When officers ran the information for the driver, Amanda Turner, 42, of Middlesboro, they discovered she had several outstanding warrants for her arrest. They asked to search Turner’s car and she refused. A K-9 unit was called in and the dog alerted on the driver’s side. Following a probable cause search, officers found a clear baggie with suspected meth inside her bra.

Turner was arrested and taken to the Bell County Detention Center.

The next morning, deputies at the jail found another clear baggie with the same substance found at the traffic stop the night before in the searching room. When deputies searched Turner again, they found more suspected meth and more than one dozen Xanax pills.

She was originally charged with possession of a controlled substance and failure to use a turn signal. After the incident at the jail, officers added trafficking in a controlled substance and promoting contraband charges.

She was moved to Clay County following the addition of the new charges.

