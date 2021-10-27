Advertisement

UPIKE hosts Horrorfest

UPIKE Horrorfest
UPIKE Horrorfest(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Students at the University of Pikeville will have some frightening movies to watch this week.

The school is hosting Horrorfest, an event that features student filmmakers from UPIKE’s Film and Media Arts department and anyone interested in entering.

The festival has more than 20 student films.

“Originally, this event was really just designed for the UPIKE campus community,” said Andrew Reed, a professor of Film and Media Arts. “It was part of What’s Up Wednesday and we had food for students and the campus to come out and eat and we have a film screening. Now, we’ve kind of transitioned into where we still have food for the campus community at 7, but at 7:30 the general public can come and watch the student films and have a great time.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Hazard High School assembly under investigation after photos go viral
(PRNewsfoto/American Electric Power)
AEP: Kentucky Power to be sold to Liberty Utilities
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police: Woman breaks into home under construction, claims homeowner is her ‘guardian angel’
Both lanes of US-23 to be shut down Wednesday morning
Photo of Scooby Doo submitted by Hillview Stables.
Kangaroo stolen from Laurel County business, reward offered for safe return

Latest News

The department indicated the scam is circulating through phone calls and text messages as well...
Pulaski County Judge Executive Stephen Kelley phone hacked
Jason Booher, a central Kentucky educator who survived what was the nation’s deadliest drunk...
Mercer Co. educator, Carrollton bus crash survivor running marathons to raise drunk driving awareness
Kentucky suspends license of doctor who had a patient overdose in waiting room
A man is in the hospital after a crashing his truck at Keeneland.
WATCH | Man crashes truck, ends up underneath it near Keeneland’s main track