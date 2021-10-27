UPIKE hosts Horrorfest

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Students at the University of Pikeville will have some frightening movies to watch this week.

The school is hosting Horrorfest, an event that features student filmmakers from UPIKE’s Film and Media Arts department and anyone interested in entering.

The festival has more than 20 student films.

“Originally, this event was really just designed for the UPIKE campus community,” said Andrew Reed, a professor of Film and Media Arts. “It was part of What’s Up Wednesday and we had food for students and the campus to come out and eat and we have a film screening. Now, we’ve kind of transitioned into where we still have food for the campus community at 7, but at 7:30 the general public can come and watch the student films and have a great time.”

