UK men’s basketball comes in at No. 11 in USA Today Coaches’ Poll

(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky men’s basketball team will start the 2021-22 season at No. 11 according to the USA Today Coaches’ Poll.

Gonzaga opens as the preseason No. 1 team, followed by UCLA, Kansas, Villanova, and Texas in the top 5.

Michigan, Purdue, Baylor, Duke, and Illinois round out the top 10.

The Wildcats will begin the season ranked among the nation’s top 11 in the Coaches’ Poll for the 13th straight season under head coach John Calipari.

Last week, the team came in at No. 10 in the preseason AP Top 25.

Seven Kentucky opponents were ranked in the AP Top 25, with six being included on the USA Today Coaches’ Poll.

The Wildcats were picked by the media to win its 50th SEC regular-season crown.

UK returns to action with an exhibition game against Kentucky Wesleyan on Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network.

