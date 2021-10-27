Advertisement

Tip-off time set for Kentucky men’s basketball season opener

(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky men’s basketball team will open their season in the Champions Classic on Nov. 9.

The Wildcats will face the Duke Blue Devils with tip-off slated for 9:30 p.m. on ESPN.

The Wildcats went 9-16 during the 2020-21 season, and, for the first time in 30 years, UK finished a basketball season with a record under .500.

