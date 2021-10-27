Reward offered for information on elk poaching near Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - There is a cash reward being offered for information in a case of elk poaching in Perry County.

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is offering a reward of $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of someone who poached a bull elk in the Big Creek area near Hazard.

Wildlife officials say only the head of the deer was removed.

If you know anything, you are urged to call wildlife officials.

