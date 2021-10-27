Advertisement

Reward offered for information on elk poaching near Hazard

(Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - There is a cash reward being offered for information in a case of elk poaching in Perry County.

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is offering a reward of $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of someone who poached a bull elk in the Big Creek area near Hazard.

Wildlife officials say only the head of the deer was removed.

If you know anything, you are urged to call wildlife officials.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(PRNewsfoto/American Electric Power)
AEP: Kentucky Power to be sold to Liberty Utilities
Leaders with the New Freedom Worship Center cut the ribbon on the new Vision Food Pantry on...
Eastern Kentucky church opens new food pantry to serve those in need
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police: Woman breaks into home under construction, claims homeowner is her ‘guardian angel’
Sonny Osborne, one half of the Osborne Brothers, dies at 83
‘His legacy is remarkable’ Family and friends remember longtime member of the Osborne Brothers
Religious billboard sparks local controversy

Latest News

AEP to sell Kentucky Power - October 26, 2021
AEP to sell Kentucky Power - October 26, 2021
ACLU sues Kentucky Department of Corrections over mail procedures
Dr. William H. Turner
Eastern Kentucky author comes to HCTC for diversity talk
St. Joseph London relaxes visitation restrictions