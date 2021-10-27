Advertisement

Pulaski County Judge Executive Stephen Kelley phone hacked

The department indicated the scam is circulating through phone calls and text messages as well as through Facebook messenger, and a picture of the City Auditor even pops up with the message.(AP)
By Jayde Saylor
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - If you receive a phone call with the caller ID saying Stephen Kelley, you should beware it is not actually him.

Pulaski County Judge Executive, Stephen Kelley, said it was brought to his attention earlier today that someone has received a call with his name on the caller ID. When they answered the phone, they got a recorded message saying “Your name has been connected with an illegal activity. Please press one to speak with a representative.”

Kelley has made a clear statement that this is not him, but he is worried about the people of Pulaski County believing it.

“I’m concerned for our citizens, just the fact that it would represent me and my office, that they might respond to this scam call, so I want to warn my citizens that it’s not from me. I don’t make recorded calls like this, so please use caution, don’t interact with the call,” Kelley said.

Authorities are working to try and put a stop to the calls.

