Perry County man sentenced to more than 20 years on federal charges

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Thomas Hamblin, 65, of Perry County was sentenced to 22 and a half years in federal prison on Tuesday by a U.S. District judge.

A news release states Hamblin was previously convicted of “conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of that conspiracy, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, kidnapping, and conspiracy to commit a kidnapping.”

Officials said Hamblin was working with Bobby Sizemore, Robert Keith Caudill, and Doyle Back, to obtain kilogram quantities of cocaine, and to sell that cocaine to others in the Perry County area.

Evidence in court showed that after an attempted drug deal, Hamblin worked with Luke Holbrook and Michael Rayburn to kidnap and assault two people in Tazewell, Tennessee.

According to a news release, Hamblin gave Holbrook a gun and ammo. Then the two men and another person held two victims at gun point, tied them up with duct tape, assaulted them with a baseball bat and interrogated them as retaliation.

We are told parts of the kidnapping and assault were recorded on a cell phone.

Hamblin was convicted of the charges in June 2021.

Hamblin’s co-defendants have been sentenced to the following:

Bobby Sizemore, 64, of Cornettsville, Ky., was sentenced to 30 months and two years of supervised release.

Michael Rayburn, 39, of London, Ky., was sentenced to 135 months and three years of supervised release.

Luke Holbrook, 51, of Seco, Ky., was sentenced to 163 months of three years of supervised release.

Robert Caudill, 41, of Cornettsville, Ky., was sentenced to 78 months and five years of supervised release.

Doyle Back, 41, of London, Ky., was released based on time served (approximately 449 days) and received three years of supervised release.

