Mark Stoops named to Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Watch List

Mark Stoops speaks with the media on October 25, 2021.
Mark Stoops speaks with the media on October 25, 2021.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - As the Cats get ready to come off their bye week and take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs, their head coach Mark Stoops has had his name added to an award watchlist.

Coach Stoops is one of 21 coaches in college football that has been named to the watchlist of the American Heart Association’s 2021 Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award. The award is given annually to a college football coach for contributions that make the sports better for athletes and fans alike by demonstrating grit, integrity, and a winning approach to coaching both on and off the field.

Stoops had led Kentucky to its first 6-0 start since 1950, when Bryant was head coach. Stoops has also helped raise more than $2.5 million for the Kentucky Children’s Hospital during his time in Lexington.

The award is presented by the American Heart Association and the Bryant Family to celebrate the legendary coach’s legacy.

“These coaches inspire and lift hearts on the field of play and in everyday life. We congratulate them on being named to this exceptional and elite list,” said Lee Tillman, Marathon Oil chairman, president and CEO. “Alongside the Bryant family, we are pleased and proud to support the lifesaving mission of the American Heart Association while carrying on the enduring legacy of Coach Bear Bryant.”

The award will be announced on January 12.

