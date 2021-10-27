Local physician recommends COVID-19 vaccine for children if authorized

RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - Health officials are working toward allowing children ages 5 to 11 to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, an FDA advisory panel recommended the Pfizer vaccine be authorized for use in children.

Dr. Derek Jones, a family physician in Russell, said he has been paying close attention to the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

“Most physicians are very excited about this news. Most parents should be excited about this news because one thing that this is going to do is help prevent school closures and it’s another tool we will have to limit that,” Jones said.

With any new development, Jones said parents may have some concerns. One concern is the potential of myocarditis as a vaccine-induced side effect. Data from a clinical trial of Pfizer’s vaccine in children, which was submitted to the FDA, showed that more than 1,500 children received the vaccine.

“There were zero cases of vaccine-induced myocarditis in the children five to eleven,” Jones said

Dr. Jones says that the side effect is so rare that they would have needed a larger sample size in order for it to show up in the trial.

“We’re seeing myocarditis in COVID patients where we are seeing reduced ejection fractions, even in younger patients,” Jones said.

That means the heart has an even tougher time pumping blood throughout the body. That is why Dr. Jones says, if the vaccine is authorized for use in young children, you should talk to a pediatrician and consider having your child vaccinated.

“By protecting them, you’re also potentially saying they’re less apt to get it and spread it to somebody else. So there’s an exponential effect that occurs with each immunization,” Jones said.

