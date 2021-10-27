Advertisement

Local physician recommends COVID-19 vaccine for children if authorized

By Joseph Payton
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - Health officials are working toward allowing children ages 5 to 11 to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, an FDA advisory panel recommended the Pfizer vaccine be authorized for use in children.

Dr. Derek Jones, a family physician in Russell, said he has been paying close attention to the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

“Most physicians are very excited about this news. Most parents should be excited about this news because one thing that this is going to do is help prevent school closures and it’s another tool we will have to limit that,” Jones said.

With any new development, Jones said parents may have some concerns. One concern is the potential of myocarditis as a vaccine-induced side effect. Data from a clinical trial of Pfizer’s vaccine in children, which was submitted to the FDA, showed that more than 1,500 children received the vaccine.

“There were zero cases of vaccine-induced myocarditis in the children five to eleven,” Jones said

Dr. Jones says that the side effect is so rare that they would have needed a larger sample size in order for it to show up in the trial.

“We’re seeing myocarditis in COVID patients where we are seeing reduced ejection fractions, even in younger patients,” Jones said.

That means the heart has an even tougher time pumping blood throughout the body. That is why Dr. Jones says, if the vaccine is authorized for use in young children, you should talk to a pediatrician and consider having your child vaccinated.

“By protecting them, you’re also potentially saying they’re less apt to get it and spread it to somebody else. So there’s an exponential effect that occurs with each immunization,” Jones said.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Hazard High School Superintendent gives statement to WYMT about viral pictures from homecoming event
Hazard High School Principal and Hazard Mayor Donald "Happy" Mobelini
Principal involved in viral homecoming photos also named in 2019 lawsuit
Both lanes of US-23 to be shut down Wednesday morning
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Woman facing additional charges after being found with drugs in jail
Perry County man sentenced to more than 20 years on federal charges

Latest News

Transylvania University and ARH team up in new partnership for area students
WYMT Heavy Rain
Rain chances return for final days of October
Kentucky has the highest quit rate in the nation, as well as the second most job openings based...
Kentucky leads nation in ‘The Great Resignation’
Friends look back on legacy of former Corbin City Commissioner - 11:00 p.m.
Friends look back on legacy of former Corbin City Commissioner - 11:00 p.m.
Hazard High School Superintendent gives statement to WYMT about viral pictures from homecoming...
Hazard High School Superintendent gives statement to WYMT about viral pictures from homecoming event - 11:00 p.m.